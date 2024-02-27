Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $287.16 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.61.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.