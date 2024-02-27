Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,318 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $224,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

