Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Cytokinetics worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $9,316,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

View Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.