Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of SunPower worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SunPower

About SunPower

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.