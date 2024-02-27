Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 241.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Sanmina worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 43.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sanmina by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sanmina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sanmina by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

