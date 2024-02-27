Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $947.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $959.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $818.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $703.57. The company has a market cap of $373.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.