Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,567 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,004,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after buying an additional 3,951,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,445.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

