Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 620.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,606 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of AAON worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AAON by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 50.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 46.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AAON by 51.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 273,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AAON by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.89. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $1,305,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,963.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,948 shares of company stock worth $10,912,883. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

