Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 388.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,919 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Adecoagro worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,015,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adecoagro by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 200,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Adecoagro Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AGRO opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

