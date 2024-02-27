Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,597 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Steelcase worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Steelcase by 82.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $4,916,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502 over the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

