Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1,713.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,053,000 after buying an additional 205,223 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $459.14 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.04 and a 200 day moving average of $391.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

