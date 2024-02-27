Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,051 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Informatica worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,339,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,499,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,231,000 after acquiring an additional 278,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 13.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,308,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 159,066 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 133.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 914,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 523,400 shares during the period. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 44.9% in the third quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 810,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after acquiring an additional 250,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

INFA stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.05. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other Informatica news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality products to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

