Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Chegg worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,683,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chegg by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 932,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

