Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 295.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Shutterstock worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 93.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.