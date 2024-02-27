Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.69 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Invesco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

