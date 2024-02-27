Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.78 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

