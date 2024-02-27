Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.89 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.50.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $235.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $239.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

