Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.96 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $85,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.41.

UDR Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE UDR opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.24.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

