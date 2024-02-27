Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.94 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

