Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.95 Million in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,177,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARMN. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,638,000.

Aris Mining Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARMN opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Aris Mining Co. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aris Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Aris Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

