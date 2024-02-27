Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $5.09 Million in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 299,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Bausch + Lomb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

BLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

