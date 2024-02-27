Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,798 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Zai Lab worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms have commented on ZLAB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

