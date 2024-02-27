Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,592 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $284.73 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.09 and a 52-week high of $292.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.30 and its 200 day moving average is $194.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

