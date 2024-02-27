Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 351,776 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 1,479.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 351,776 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Comstock Resources worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRK opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

