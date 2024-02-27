Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 95,917 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,917 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of DigitalOcean worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,389,000 after purchasing an additional 948,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after buying an additional 352,508 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,397,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.