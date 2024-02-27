Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 96,288 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

KNSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $178,215.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,305.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569. Insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

