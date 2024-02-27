Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Ciena as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Ciena Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

