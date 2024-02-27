Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 91,107 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,619,000 after buying an additional 331,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,218,000 after buying an additional 71,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 37.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after buying an additional 1,801,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

