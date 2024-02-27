Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Cimpress worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 26.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cimpress by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cimpress by 7.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cimpress by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $626,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $626,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

