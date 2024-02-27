Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,576,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,364 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Lumen Technologies worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE LUMN opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUMN

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.