Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Corporación América Airports worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 965,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAAP opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.11. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

