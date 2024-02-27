Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 991,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,147 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Uranium Energy worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UEC. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 639.14 and a beta of 1.90. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

