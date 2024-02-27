Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,771 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,697,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.