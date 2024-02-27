Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,177 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

