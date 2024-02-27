Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 100,277 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,277 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 107.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

