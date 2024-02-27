Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,487 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHG. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.