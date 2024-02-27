Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 172,587 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 172,587 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of SM Energy worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SM Energy by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SM Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

