Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 23,029 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,029 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Valaris worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Valaris by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Valaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92.

VAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

