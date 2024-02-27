Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 293 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $459.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $487.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.88 and its 200-day moving average is $450.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

