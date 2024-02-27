Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 73,934 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,934 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of RingCentral worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 5.2% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 161,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RingCentral by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

