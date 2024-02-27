Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 84,179 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,179 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of GoodRx worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 21.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GoodRx

In related news, insider Scott Wagner acquired 21,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

