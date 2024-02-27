Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of OGE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 244,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,107,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 493,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 68,784 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

