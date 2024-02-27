Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 115,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Exelixis worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $551,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 558,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,317,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 558,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,317,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

