Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,536 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Varonis Systems worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $5,853,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,756,911.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,377 shares of company stock worth $18,881,296 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

