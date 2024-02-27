Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $502.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

