Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,657,000 after acquiring an additional 176,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,616,000 after purchasing an additional 129,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 295,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.0 %

ED stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.