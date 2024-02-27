Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

NVDA opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

