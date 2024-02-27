Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 717,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 268,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 90,875 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 310,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 41,317 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 429.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSR. Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 65.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

