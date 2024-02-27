Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Corteva by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 580,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Corteva by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 9.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Corteva Stock Down 0.1 %

Corteva stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

