CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $18,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

